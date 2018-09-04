Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 09:43:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Isaiah Gibson returns to familiar surrounds at Kentucky

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

The fourth official visit for Springfield, Ohio defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson is in the books as the three-star works toward a decision later this month. He spent this past weekend with a Universi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}