Isaiah Beasley explains decision to attend Kentucky
One of the recruiting news items to emerge over the weekend was Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin defensive end Isaiah Beasley's decision to commit to Kentucky as a preferred walk-on.The 5-foot-11, 235-p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news