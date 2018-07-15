Our position preview series will roll on as we now begin UK’s SEC slate. For what seems like the hundredth time, the Wildcats will open the SEC season against the Florida Gators. The three-time national champs are coming off a brutal year and a strange seven seasons as they are still on the hunt for a replacement to Urban Meyer. With Dan Mullen at the helm, Florida will look to take a step forward and continue their winning ways in the SEC East.

Opponent: Florida Gators

Conference: SEC (8 conference titles, 14 division titles)

All-Time Record: 714-415-40 (.628)

Bowl Appearances: 43 (22-21)

Program Background

The Gators were just a middle of the road program in the SEC for over 50 years until a guy named Steve Spurrier took the head job. Since then the Gators have won all 14 of their conference titles and three of their national championships in the 27 years since. In his run, the Head Ball Coach won six SEC crowns, one national title, tutored a Heisman Trophy winner, and absolutely owned the SEC East.

After Ron Zook was ran out of town, in came Urban Meyer who immediately dominated at The Swamp as the Gators compiled a 65-15 record in six seasons with two national titles, three division titles, two league titles, and a Heisman Trophy winner. After announcing a surprising retirement at the age of 47 (only lasted one season), the Gators have been in a tailspin ever since.

Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain each had one season where their squad spent multiple weeks in the top 10 and won double-digit games, but all of the other years have been really disappointing. Surrounding it all has been really horrific quarterback play ever since Tim Tebow ran out of eligibility. Now this program will turn to the former Meyer offensive coordinator to fix it.

Head Coach Bio

Dan Mullen returns to Gainesville after serving as the head coach at Mississippi State for nine seasons and constantly overachieving. In Starkville he collected a 69-46 record to begin his head coaching career. The New Hampshire native has coached everywhere from the Ivy League, to Notre Dame, and at Utah. Known as a quarterback whisperer plenty think he’s the one that can solve the Florida offensive woes. However, there has been a fine line with head coaches at this program. You’re either a hall of famer or your chewed up and spit out in just a few seasons. We’re about to find what class Mullen falls into.

Star Player

With the offensive ineptitude that has been seen at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this decade, it’s no surprise that this squad’s best player would be on the defensive unit. However, siding with inside linebacker David Reese over defensive end Cece Jefferson may surprise some folks. The junior from Farmington, Michigan received starts as a true freshman due to injury at the end of the season and performed admirably. He would become a full-time starter in 2017 and would receive all-conference honors as he notched 102 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.

Reese has a case to be the SEC’s best inside linebacker not named Devin White and he should get some recognition at the upcoming Media Days. In the transition to the 3-4 under new coordinator Todd Grantham, Reese will be a key piece and the Gators need him to produce at a high level.

Strengths

Let’s face it, the offense has been ugly but entering 2018 the Gators will have an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions. It all begins with running backs as UF will get Jordan Scarlett back in 2018 after serving a suspension in 2017. The Fort Lauderdale native rushed for nearly 900 yards as a sophomore and figures to be the opening day starter. Before going down for the year with a knee injury, Malik Davis was having an outstanding rookie campaign last fall as he rushed for 526 yards and averaged nearly seven yards per carry. He is this team’s best back. Lamical Perine enters his junior year with over 900 career rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Adarius Lemons was a blue-chip recruit and played sparingly last year. There’s not many backfields in the country that are this deep.

On the outside, leading receiver Tyrie Cleveland returns for his junior season but the real story will be the impact of transfer Van Jefferson. The former Ole Miss Rebel should be immediately eligible this fall over recording 82 receptions in two seasons at Ole Miss. The Gators are even working with the NCAA to get Ohio State transfer Trevon Grimes (six-foot-five) a hardship waiver to play immediately. This would be a high influx of talent. Wild card is sophomore slot Kadarius Toney who should be much improved after a year of seasoning after playing quarterback in high school.

It’s been a minute since the Gators have seen this much talent on the outside and they even have a weapon at tight end in C’yontai Lewis. If Mullen can solidify the quarterback spot, UF will have a solid offense and plenty of weapons. This is a squad that should put up points.

Weaknesses

Could we honestly mention another position? Outside of a half season from Will Grier in 2015, the Gators have just been horrific behind center under both McElwain and Muschamp. After decades of high level quarterback play under Meyer and Spurrier, the Gator Nation is desperate to get some solid play from the sport’s most important position.

In comes Mullen who did wonders developing both Nick Fitzgerald and Dak Prescott in recent years at Mississippi State. Mullen immediately hit the recruiting trail and flipped Emory Jones from Ohio State but he’s very raw as a prospect is more than likely headed for a redshirt year. That leaves redshirt sophomores Feliepe Franks and Kyle Trask. Franks was the primary starter and the higher level recruit while Trask has yet to see game action but Trask played the best in the new system in the spring game.

While neither is a true dual-threat, both are capable runners. It’s no secret that the quarterback run game is a huge part of Mullen’s scheme and that will continue in Gainesville. Expect the quarterback play to be improved as they’ll lean on the ground game but the answer isn’t there for the Gators currently. If a position holds the offense back it’ll likely be this one.

Series History

It’s no secret to anyone reading this how lopsided this series has been as the Gators have won 31 consecutive meetings and lead the all-time series by a count of 51-17. In this period, Kentucky has had seven different head coaches contribute to the streak. Jerry Claiborne finished with a 1-7 mark against Florida, Bill Curry was 0-7 with the two biggest defeats in series history (73-7 in 1994 and 65-0 in 1996). Hal Mumme was 0-4, Guy Morriss was 0-2, Rich Brooks was 0-7 with three games decided by one possession. Mark Stoops is now 0-5 with plenty of close calls.

Most of this series has been remembered for lopsided affairs as 23 of the 31 games have been decided by double digits. However, the tide has turned ever since Urban Meyer left town and the UK program finally climbed out of the SEC East gutter. Three of the last four meetings have been decided by one possession and twice UK had the ball with a chance to win. Kentucky is beginning to knock on the door and sooner or later it will fall down.

Stoops against Mullen and Florida

The numbers are not pretty as Mark Stoops has a combined 1-9 record against Florida and Dan Mullen coached teams in his five-year tenure. However, the lopsided series has not been the one you would think.

Although unable to notch a victory, UK has been more competitive against Florida than Mississippi State. The last three defeats to the Bulldogs have all come by at least 14 points with the last two road trips to Starkville being 26 and 38 point thumpings. While Florida smoked the Cats 45-7 in 2016, the only other game that got out of hand happened in 2013 when UK had a depleted roster.

With Mullen now sporting a Florida visor, will these series begin to change for the better or the worse?

Overview

In the last few decades Florida emerged has storied program that could win national championships and consistently compete for SEC titles. Since Meyer left there have been two seasons where the Gators looked legit but after that it’s been a rough ride. Their fans have shown impatience and are ready for a change.

UF got away from its DNA as the offenses have just fallen off a cliff starting with some poor coordinator decisions made by Will Muschamp. Mullen now heads back to Gainesville with the task of building this offense back to national prominence. With super strong recruiting staffs now in place at Florida State, Georgia, and Miami it will be imperative for Mullen to get off to a fast start. Florida is currently in a big hole on the recruiting trail starting with the class of 2019.

With a ton of returning skill talent and an experienced defense, this could be the year to get back into the top 15. The Gators get LSU at home in a down year and travel to Mississippi State in their crossovers. They get Kentucky, Mizzou, and South Carolina all at The Swamp. The table is set for this squad to win 8-9 games. The question is whether Mullen has what it takes to build this into a consistent top 10 program because that is what the fan base thinks they are.