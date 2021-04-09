Introducing Kentucky's newest 2022 targets
Over the last week Kentucky's football coaches have extended offers to three new targets from the Class of 2022.Since the current recruiting cycle is always the most important these are significant...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news