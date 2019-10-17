There were several underclassmen on campus last weekend for the event, but none arrived with a bigger reputation than Brandon Miller. The sophomore from Cane Ridge High School in Nashville is presently ranked No. 14 in the 2022 Class by Rivals, and is teetering on a future five-star rating.

One of the highlights of Big Blue Madness is the introduction of what the Kentucky environment is all about to the younger prospects who are seeing Rupp Arena for the first time.

Music City has not put out of ton of five-star types despite being a city of it's size. Ron Mercer, Brandon Wright, and Darius Garland are a couple of names that come to mind. The buzz coming out of there for the last year has been that Miller might be the next one.

Eric Bossi saw him last spring with Bradley Beal Elite's 15U squad, the same program that Kentucky commit, Cam'Ron Fletcher played for.

"He's got length, he looks bouncy and he's got a pretty versatile game for a young wing who still has a lot of physical maturing to do. The Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge product looks like a dude that high majors could be keen on."

At that time Miller was barely 6-foot-6. Six months later, he stands at 6-foot-8, and is still growing. In fact his doctor has told him he expects to get to 6-foot-10. Basketball is a game for tall people, but it is even more impressive when one considers that he is a perimeter player.

"I like to pass the ball first. After that I can score. I can play the one through three, but I can guard all five positions. But I would rather play the one or the two, " Miller told Cats Illustrated on Wednesday night.

When we asked Miller which player he emulates, he gave us a name that we hear quite often when we address that issue to bigger guards.

"Paul George. A lot of his moves I do so I can compare my game to him. I think he is more of scorer, but I look to pass first."

Early on, Miller has offers from Tennessee, Tennessee State, and St.Louis. He added that he really isn't sure to what degree Kentucky is interested yet. In accordance to NCAA rules, coaches can't directly speak with a Class of 2022 prospect until June 15 between their sophomore and junior seasons. Instead, Miller believes they have been contacting his Head Coach at Cane Ridge, Marlin Simms.

Those contacts and that interest led to his trip last weekend to Rupp Arena and all of the hoopla that goes with Big Blue Madness.

"It was pretty live, live as in fun. It was a good environment to be around. There were a lot of people there. They have a good fan base. They have good supporters, " Miller said when asked about the environment.

Miller expected it to be crazy, but he admitted it was even a little more over the top than what he anticipated.

"No, I was expecting a little bit less than that. I wasn't expecting every seat to be filled up."

It will be a no brainer that Kentucky will continue to pursue Miller, and if his take on the program is any indication he is in all in on the possibilities.

"My opinion of Kentucky Basketball is like Wow, Kentucky. It's one of the biggest basketball schools in the country. You have to be doing something to do that look."

Cane Ridge opens its season on November 18.

Note: Miller is No. 22 for Bradley Beal Elite in the video.