Instant analysis: Kentucky offers Hunter Sallis and Bryce Hopkins
Kentucky basketball fans have been bemoaning the recent rash of bad news and the lack of recruiting activity. On Friday night they got what they wanted when two big offers were announced. Hunter Sa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news