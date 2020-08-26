Insider Notes: The latest on UK football in the age of COVID-19
Kentucky's first game is one month away, assuming everything stays on the present course.Given the unique challenges facing those in the UK program and in programs across the country, Cats Illustra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news