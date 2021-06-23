Insider Notes: Sights and sounds from UK's last camp of the summer
Kentucky's football program hosted campers for the seventh and final time on Wednesday, and Cats Illustrated was there to gather information and learn about the players coming through Lexington.Her...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news