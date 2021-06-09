Insider Notes: Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones is visiting Kentucky
Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones is in the transfer portal and shortly after he made that move Cats Illustrated signaled that it would be wise to track his "second recruitment" carefully.That was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news