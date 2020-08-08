While officials in various conferences, media, and fans are speculating over the future of Power Five football in the fall the coaches and players at those schools are doing what they can to prepare just as they would before any other season.

Kentucky's preseason schedule was altered by the SEC's decision to postpone the season by a month but the Wildcats have still been able to lay the groundwork for the upcoming campaign, if it happens.

Here's what Cats Illustrated is hearing about how things are going behind the scenes, both for the team and the recruiting operation.