Cats Illustrated is keeping you updated on the new rankings for Kentucky's commits and top targets as they are released.

There's the updated Rivals100, the new Rivals250 and revised position rankings for players at every spot on the field.

This week Rivals.com is rolling out a new round of rankings for players all across the country.

Scalzo sees minor dip but ranking holds steady

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons' Nik Scalzo dropped a few spots in the position ratings, to the No. 22 pro-style quarterback nationally, but he holds as a three-star and keeps his 5.7 Rivals Rating.

That makes Scalzo the 7th-ranked pro-style quarterback committed to an SEC school.

Other targets: It is not clear whether Kentucky will take a second quarterback in the 2018 class. When Scalzo committed a source told Cats Illustrated that the plan was to just take one "for now," so in the event of a transfer that could open the door for a second. The timing would have to be right and the staff would have to find the right fit.

Former Kentucky target Paul Tyson, whose great grandfather is Bear Bryant, is ranked the No. 8 pro-style quarterback and a four-star prospect in the new rankings. He's committed to Alabama.

New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton's Lance Legendre, once committed to Kansas but now undecided, is ranked the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the new rankings. When he decommitted from the Jayhawks we reached out and Legendre said he had not heard from Kentucky since the Wildcats offered months ago. Florida State and Tennessee are among the schools showing interest in Legendre since his decommitment.

The updated Rivals250 and other ranking notes

Kentucky does not have any commitments in the updated Rivals250. Springfield (Ohio) safety Moses Douglass remains a four-star prospect however.

Linebacker K.D. McDaniel, wide receiver Demontae Crumes and Scalzo are Kentucky's trio of commits with a 5.7 Rivals Rating.

Louisville (Ky.) Trinity defensive end Stephen Herron, who recently flipped from Michigan to Stanford, took quite a tumble in the rankings. He dropped 85 spots to No. 141 overall. Herron does remain the top-ranked Kentuckian in the Rivals250.

Kentucky is in the top five for Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy receiver Milton Wright (No. 209), and he's ranked No. 2 in the state's new rankings. But most believe Wright is probably not headed to Kentucky.

The Wildcats have a better shot with the nation's No. 213 prospect, defensive end JJ Weaver of Louisville (Ky.) Moore, who held pretty much steady after ranking No. 209 before this revision.

