Inside the Loss: UK-LSU
Cats Illustrated's relationship with Synergy Sports gives us the ability to dig deep into every Kentucky basketball game with analytics you won't find anywhere else.Here's what we found following K...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news