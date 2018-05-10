But recent events have conspired to create even more opportunity for the four-star prospect, who will soon be enrolling in Lexington.

Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods linebacker Chris Oats was one of Kentucky's top recruits from the 2018 class, and there's never been any doubt about his ability to make a major impact for the Wildcats.

Jordan Jones and Jamin Davis were out of action through most of the spring dealing with injuries. Eli Brown transferred. Then Denzil Ware announced his intention to pursue the graduate transfer route.

While Jones and Davis will play a significant role for Kentucky this year, and while others such as Josh Allen, Boogie Watson, Kash Daniel, Kengera Daniel and Alex King are also ready to perform, events in the spring were a reminder that depth can quickly be tested.

Although Oats wasn't an early enrollee, he's where the coaches want him to be, at this point, on a physical level.

"Right now I'm at 230 (pounds)," Oats told Cats Illustrated. "I do see a lot of opportunity. Coach (Matt) House just tells me to come down there in shape and at least 225, so that's what I plan to do. The goal was 225 and I'm already at 230. I had been at 220 but I put on some weight."

House and Oats' recruiter, Vince Marrow, are in just about daily contact with Oats, who picked Kentucky late in the recruiting process. They haven't spoken to him about increased opportunities with the transfers and injuries, but it's just a reality.

DeAndre Square's ability to make a big impact in the spring as a true freshman further underscores the role that Oats could potentially play for Kentucky in his first year. Oats told Cats Illustrated that he believes Square will be his roommate at Kentucky.

Life has slowed down since recruiting ended, Oats said this week. Things are "back to normal," and that's not a bad thing.

"Recruiting was a positive experience in a lot of ways," Oats said. "It helped me mature as a person, not just as a football player. As a person more. It helped me get more of a focus about myself and about football and it made me make a grown man choice as far as doing it instead of having my mom make the decision."

Since the end of his season and since recruiting ended Oats has been working out with his high school program. His receivers coach owns a gym and at 8:30 pm each evening Oats goes to work out under his watch.

The last time Oats visited Kentucky was for the Blue-White spring game.

"I talked to some of the 2018 players and some of the players on the team now ... the linebackers, so they can help me get a head start," Oats said.

"I'm happy with my choice. It feels like home (at Kentucky) every time I go up there. I know it was the right choice for me," he said.