In their own words: Why some of Kentucky's best are leaving the state
This is the time of year when fans and coaches want to celebrate the recruiting classes they are putting together.There's plenty of time for that, and that is the prime focus.But the end of a recru...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news