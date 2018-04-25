Louisville (Ky.) Male wide receiver Izayah Cummings picked up an offer from Kentucky this week, continuing a recent trend where the Wildcats are heavily emphasizing in-state recruiting.

Vince Marrow is starting to do a lot more heavy lifting in the Commonwealth. UK's recruiting coordinator offered Louisville (Ky.) Manual athlete Aidan Robbins as well this week.

Cummings, a 6-foot-3, 200 pound receiver from the 2020 class, picked up an offer from Duke right after he landed the offer from Kentucky. He also has offers from Cincinnati and Murray State to go along with interest from Pittsburgh, Louisville, Indiana, Purdue and Wisconsin.

While it's early, Cummings was happy to pick up the Kentucky offer.

"I went to their game against Tennessee a long time ago. I visited them once that time and they visited me at school. They just visited the school (Tuesday)," Cummings said. "Coach (Vince) Marrow and some other coach, the defensive coordinator I think, were up here. I've talked to Coach Marrow a little bit and he's asked me, 'Are you the type of receiver who goes up and gets the ball?' And I told him, 'Yes sir.'

"I'm happy to have the Kentucky offer. They have a great campus and also a good program."

Cummings said he and the people around him grew up "pretty neutral" when it comes to Kentucky, not having strong rooting interests for or against the Wildcats.