Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 08:27:33 -0600') }} football Edit

In-state receiver Izayah Cummings impressed by UK's improvement

Ntpxmldlqmsvgjtt38nr
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky's in-state recruiting fortunes have seemingly started to improve with the Class of 2019 now that the Wildcats have three Commonwealth prospects on its commitment list with potentially more...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}