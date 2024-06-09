Class of 2026 linebacker Karsten Busch is a rising in-state recruit from the Commonwealth who is gathering offers and attention. He'll be camping at Kentucky on June 12th and is sure to be one of the players who get an extended look by the Wildcat coaching staff.

Bucknell became the first school to offer the 6'3, 223-pound inside/outside linebacker from Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier, and shortly after camping with Louisville the Cardinals extended an offer as well.

Now it's Kentucky's turn to lay eyes on the in-state recruit.

"I haven't really had much contact with UK itself, but they invited me to their camp and I'm sure they've seen the Louisville offer. My coach has contacts with them and they know I'll be there. I haven't had face to face with them," Busch said.

By the time Louisville offered conversations were much farther along than they have been with Kentucky to this point.

"The Louisville camp went well. I did good," he said. "I had been in contact with Louisville for probably a month and I think they were expecting to offer after camp, but I expect they were definitely impressed with my size and how I move and run, and they were impressed by my knowledge and stuff like that, just listening and attention to detail."

The Louisville offer is a big one for Busch because of his background.

"Our entire family are big Louisville fans and have been all their lives. We're all from Louisville. We've been to Louisville games. We've held season tickets for the past two or three seasons and we've been in touch for a while because our high school coach, Coach Wallace, his son coaches there. That's a pretty huge connection. We've just always been in touch and I've been up there for unofficial visits."

But there's a desire to build more connections with UK nonetheless.

"I've just always known Kentucky as very solid. A very good basketball program. I know it produces good athletes," he said. "I've always watched them play basketball. I've started watching them more football-wise. I know it's a big rivalry but I've never really had a connection and I want to have a connection there, so that's why I'm going to this camp, to try and get noticed and make a relationship with people up there."

Busch was a first-time varsity starter for a talented St. X defense last year. He posted around 50 tackles and almost reached double digits in sacks.

"I was playing in a pretty solid defense. It was a solid defense and a solid season overall for me. I think most people would agree. I started getting a lot of attention after the season," he said. "Wake Forest has shown the most interest out of all the schools. Purdue has shown a lot. Indiana. Mostly schools in the Indiana and Ohio area, and obviously Louisville. There are some smaller D1 like Toledo, too."