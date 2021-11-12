In-state cornerback Elijah Reed commits to Kentucky
Kentucky landed a commitment from in-state cornerback prospect Elijah Reed on Friday, adding a piece to the secondary in what figures to be an important class for the future of the safety and corne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news