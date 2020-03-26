In-state 2022 specialist already a priority for Kentucky
Kicking and punting prospects don't receive the four-star rankings or the hype of players at other positions, but Kentucky fans know that when you get it right, as with Austin MacGinnis or Max Duff...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news