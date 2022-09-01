Coaches often preach about the importance of being able to block out the last snap, the last game, or the last season, be it good or bad.

Play the next play.

As Kentucky prepares to open the new college football season, however, there's still something from 2021 that sticks in the craw of the Wildcats' defense.

Although UK ranked among the nation's top units in total defense, the Cats saw their pass defense finish eighth in the SEC and 53rd nationally after leading the league in both 2020 and 2019.

The shortcomings against the pass showed up in several key matchups, including a 31-17 loss at Mississippi State in which the Bulldogs completed 36 of 39 attempts for 344 yards, and a bitter 45-42 home loss to Tennessee with the Vols striking for touchdown passes of 75 and 72 yards.

"We know we need to be better than where we were last year," UK defensive coordinator Brad White says. "... Those guys have taken that personal, and not just on the back end, but across the board. They want to be considered a top-notch defense, and they know they have to earn it in every game, in every category."

Kentucky actually allowed fewer passing yards per game in 2021 than 2020, but part of that was due to the Covid-19 adjusted schedule that featured only SEC teams in 2020. The Cats did not, however, come up with as many big plays as they have in the past under White.

UK recorded only nine interceptions, 39 pass break-ups, and 29 sacks in 13 games.

With an experienced front seven returning this season, the Cats think they're going to get more pressure on the quarterback. J.J. Weaver is a budding SEC star at one of the outside linebacker positions, super-senior Jordan Wright complements him at the other, and freshman defensive tackle Deone Walker -- a 6-foot-6, 330-pound mountain of a prospect -- has been the buzz of camp with his ability to wreck plays.

On the back end, UK has a wealth of experience in super-senior Ty Ajian at strong safety, encouraging news about the development of players like cornerbacks Carrington Valentine and Maxwell Hairston, nickelback Andru Phillips, and safety Jalen Geiger, and the transfer portal additions of corner Keidron Smith and safety Zion Childress.

"I think we're further along this year than maybe we've been in the past," White said just three days ahead of the season opener against Miami of Ohio. "We'll find out who we are here in a couple of days."

The RedHawks present a solid challenge out of the gates. Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, leads an offensive attack that put up big numbers in the second half of the 2021 season. The unit averaged 37.2 points during that stretch, and Gabbert threw for 341 yards per game.

"Ball placement. I think he's really savvy. He throws a really catchable deep ball," White said of the RedHawks' signal caller. "He doesn't get rattled. He's an uber-competitor in that regard. He's been playing since essentially his freshman year. You watch him play at Iowa, Game 1, in that kind of environment at night as a true freshman and to not get rattled, so you know the kid's a gamer. We know we've got a challenge on our hands in that regard."



