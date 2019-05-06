Jon Sumrall was doing some recruiting in Alabama not long ago and the new Kentucky assistant coach passed along word that he was offering Oxford, Ala., pass rushing specialist Kristin Booth.

"I didn't even know he was recruiting me," said Booth, who did come to know that Sumrall was at Ole Miss prior to him recently taking a position on Mark Stoops' staff. "He came and watched me work out and I know he likes how I get off the ball. He thinks I've got a great get off and he likes how I show power on most of my film. It's a great combination and he said I would be good for the program."

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge defender told Cats Illustrated that Sumrall made a strong impression on him.

"He brought the energy," Booth said.

While Sumrall hasn't spoken to Booth about Josh Allen yet, the Alabama native knows all about the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft, who was from his home state before moving to New Jersey.

"The offer definitely shocked me. I definitely wasn't expecting it, but Josh Allen went to that school and dominated and ended up in the first round," Booth said.

Booth also said that Sumrall emphasized pass rushing in his initial pitch after the offer.

The Class of 2020 prospect has never visited Kentucky but he told Cats Illustrated, as he had told Chad Simmons earlier, that he will be at Kentucky on June 8th.

That is not an official visit but if Booth performs well at the event things could take off quickly from there.

"I plan on going to LSU and Mississippi State and I'll visit whoever else really wants me to camp. Mississippi State really wants me to camp," Booth said.