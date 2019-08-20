News More News
football

Impact Analysis: What Rybka to Kentucky means

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Any four-star commitment is significant. But when Kentucky lands a four-star commitment from a Tennessee prospect the Volunteers coveted, it's a little more significant than usual.Here's what Tre'V...

