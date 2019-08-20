Impact Analysis: What Rybka to Kentucky means
Any four-star commitment is significant. But when Kentucky lands a four-star commitment from a Tennessee prospect the Volunteers coveted, it's a little more significant than usual.Here's what Tre'V...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news