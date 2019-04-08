Ticker
Impact Analysis: What Lamar Goods to Kentucky means

Courtesy: Father Mercredi Trappers
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

It had been a while since Kentucky had landed a football commitment, but for Wildcat fans Lamar Goods made it worth the wait.The four-star prospect is a monster get for the Cats.Here's what his com...

