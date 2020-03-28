Johnny Juzang's decision to enter the transfer portal was the big Kentucky sports topic late this week.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond, David Sisk, and Travis Graf share their thoughts on what the decision means for Juzang and the Wildcat program.

Jeff Drummond: This is one of those deals where you wish the player would be patient and see things develop with another year or so in the program, but you can also understand his rationale. The Cats’ talented three-guard lineup of Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, and Tyrese Maxey — along with some defensive limitations — made it difficult for Juzang to get the kind of minutes he wanted as a freshman.

With the possibility of Hagans and Quickley returning and several talented guards on their way in John Calipari’s latest elite recruiting class, it could have been the same situation for Juzang next season.

I think he’s going to be one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this year and will likely have a great career ahead of him. I predict back on the West coast, possibly taking a Kyle Wiltjer-like path to somewhere like Gonzaga.

David Sisk: I could speak all day long on this subject and go in a million directions. First of all, props to Travis Graf for being all over this one. Now, I'm not shocked by this one. I just think there are so many unknowns currently that he had to go with his gut feelings.

I remember Andy Borman of the New York Rens saying that he tells his players if they go to a Kentucky, North Carolina, or Duke they might as well expect at getting recruited over. With players like B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke coming in that was the case. But we could also be looking at Immanuel Quickley coming back.

Speaking of that, does this move stand as a foreshadowing for his return? Now with Dontaie Allen coming back and Cam'Ron Fletcher being on the roster as well, Kentucky is overloaded with big wings. The fact of the matter is that he could be farther down the rotation next season than he was on last year's eight deep team. Throw in that the automatic transfer topic is going to be voted on in June, so nobody knows how things are going to turn out.

This could also create another spot for Amauri Hardy. I wish things could have worked out, but in reality this is the present world at Kentucky. I said it on the Sources Say podcast earlier in the week. Johnny Juang was going to have to be patient. He wasn't. So now I offer the same advice to players like Allen and Fletcher.

Travis Graf: Losing Johnny Juzang means you’re losing a guy who was starting to find his footing at the end of his freshman year. Juzang fought through illness for part of the season, which caused him to be behind with his development in some ways.

Labeled as a shooter, Juzang never really lived up to the hype in that category, shooting just 32-percent from behind the arc. The bad news for Kentucky? His late season shooting raised those numbers to what they were. Kentucky fails to hang onto another west coast guard and Juzang is a guy who could have been a starter in his junior and senior year. In the short term, Kentucky loses a rotational player who was familiar with the system and could play multiple positions.



