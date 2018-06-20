IMPACT ANALYSIS: What experts are saying about Reid Travis to UK
Kentucky's 2018-19 basketball team got a lot better on Tuesday.John Calipari can thank Reid Travis for that.In the days and weeks ahead the nation's college basketball punditry will assess the impa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news