Impact Analysis: Valentine picks Kentucky
Here's what Kentucky football fans need to know now that three-star Cincinnati cornerback Carrington Valentine has committed to the Wildcats.Second from Archbishop Moeller in three classesArchbisho...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news