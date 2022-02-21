Impact Analysis: Liam Coen to the Rams
According to multiple reports breaking on Monday morning Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to take the same position with the Los Angeles Rams.The Rams are fresh off a Super Bowl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news