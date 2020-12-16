Impact Analysis: Justice Dingle
Kentucky landed a signature from Bowling Green tight end Jordan Dingle on Wednesday.The Wildcats also locked in Georgia Tech transfer and Jack outside linebacker prospect Justice Dingle.Cats Illust...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news