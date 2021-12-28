Impact Analysis: Isaiah Epps to transfer
Rivals.com reported on Tuesday that Kentucky wide receiver Isaiah Epps has entered the transfer portal.That should not come as a big surprise. While Epps was not mentioned or typically speculated o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news