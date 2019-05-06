News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 09:16:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Impact Analysis: How Mike Edwards fits with the Buccaneers

Pfyuuxhwxwuygpbutjzi
UK Athletics
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Now former Kentucky safety Mike Edwards was the third Wildcat to hear his name called during the NFL Draft held in Nashville.Here Cats Illustrated explores the fit for Edwards as well as the Buccan...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}