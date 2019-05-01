News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-01 06:41:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Impact Analysis: How Lonnie Johnson fits with the Texans

Npfcpxbqhnxtneduv64o
UK Athletics
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated is breaking down how the Wildcats' newest batch of NFL players and hopefuls fit in with the teams that selected them in the draft or after the event in Nashville, and today we're e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}