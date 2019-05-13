News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 11:46:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Impact Analysis: How Benny Snell fits with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Tbo8qnhvnzlltfkjn7ky
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated continues with our series breaking down the "fits" for each of the Wildcats' new NFL football players with their adopted teams.Here we take a look at how Benny Snell meshes with th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}