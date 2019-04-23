Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 11:27:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Impact Analysis: Gunnar Hoak is in the transfer portal

Gjibae92bthlhsm9ksdk
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

On Tuesday morning reports surfaced that Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak had placed his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.That doesn't come as a huge surprise, as speculation that he might be l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}