Impact Analysis: Gunnar Hoak is in the transfer portal
On Tuesday morning reports surfaced that Kentucky quarterback Gunnar Hoak had placed his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.That doesn't come as a huge surprise, as speculation that he might be l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news