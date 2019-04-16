Ian Stewart includes Cats in top seven
Football recruiting news is hot off the wire every hour this time of year and another UK development broke over the weekend when high three-star athlete Ian Stewart released his list of seven favorites, including Mark Stoops' Cats on the list.
Ranked the No. 10 player in Michigan, a state where Steven Clinkscale has gotten a positive reception from many prospects, Stewart announced his biggest recruiting news to date via a graphic.
TOP 7️⃣🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oCpP7sKHUX— Ian Stewart™️ (@ianstewart219) April 14, 2019
Michigan State, Kentucky, Purdue, Penn State, Louisville, West Virginia and Ohio State weren't mentioned in any order, but those are the 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete's top choices.
Stewart's inclusion of Kentucky on that list follows his visit to Lexington earlier this month, so it seems that trip went well.
This week after releasing his list Stewart told Cats Illustrated, "I had a good family feel when I was there. The staff was real and I liked what I was hearing."