Huntley-Hatfield getting lots of attention from Kentucky
In the past couple of days, we have done several articles on and several interviews with Class of 2022 standouts who have had communication with Kentucky. Six players out of that group have been in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news