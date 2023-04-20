Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson is visiting Kentucky this weekend, as first reported by Cats Illustrated's David Sisk.

That news broke on Thursday morning, with Sisk indicating that Dickinson's trip to Kentucky begins on Sunday and runs through Tuesday.

In recent weeks Dickinson has been linked to Kentucky as a potential recruiting target. However, Kentucky's pursuit of Dickinson has seemed to be complicated by the reality that Oscar Tshiebwe could return for a third season with the Wildcats.

While it's possible Kentucky could end up with either another year of Tshiebwe or Dickinson, it's unlikely that both players would be in Lexington next season, so what one does will directly impact the other in this case.

Dickinson is one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal regardless of position as he averaged 18.5 points (56% FG) and 9 rebounds per game for the Wolverines last year.

The 7'1 native of Alexandria, Virginia has already put together an impressive college basketball career at the high-major level. He was a second team consensus All-American after the 2021 season and is a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection.

