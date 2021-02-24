CatsIllustrated - How UK targets moved in the new Rivals250

This week the Rivals.com network analysts updated the football rankings for the Class of 2022. While Kentucky only has one commitment from the 2022 class so far, most of the Wildcats' top targets are known. Here's a look at where UK's targets landed in the new rankings.

Kentucky is probably not a frontrunner for Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive tackle Zach Rice, the No. 1 player in Virginia, but new offensive line coach Eric Wolford has been recruiting him ever since he was at South Carolina and he has tried to continue that relationship since arriving in Lexington.

While 6'5, 258-pound Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams is down eight spots he's still a Rivals.com five-star. Williams, who has more than three dozen offers, has a top ten of Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, and Southern Cal. Williams will be announcing his decision on March 15. USC, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, and Ohio State are the frontrunners.

Kiyaunta Goodwin may be Kentucky's No. 1 offensive line target and the 'Cats are doing everything in their power to make sure they are one of the leading contenders. He's up 15 spots as a big mover, and so his national recruiting profile is growing. Ohio State and the other national recruiting powerhouse characters are other schools to watch.

Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has had a virtual visit with Kentucky and he's probably as familiar with the Wildcats as any other program recruiting him. Notre Dame is believed to be a school to watch as well. The 6'3, 200-pound prospect, ranked the No. 3 dual-threat in the class nationally after dropping six spots overall, is still a five-star contender.

Steve Clinkscale has been recruiting Rowser for years already and he remains in the Rivals100 of the new rankings after dipping only four spots overall. Rowser remains the No. 7 safety in the 2022 class. Rowser has announced Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Florida, and Georgia Tech as his favorites.

Keaten Wade is one-half of a four-star twin brother duo at Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit. He and his brother Destin are considering schools that are recruiting both of them. Their top nine in no particular order is Kentucky, USC, UVA, Michigan, Louisville, LSU, West Virginia, Ole Miss, and Arizona State. Keaten dropped 16 spots overall in the rankings.

It's not totally clear how much interest Payne has in Kentucky, but there's no question about the Cats' interest in him. If he is interested then UK would gladly take him with open arms.

Kentucky, South Carolina, NC State, West Virginia, and Duke are the main schools that have been involved with Wright. He's down 23 spots in the latest rankings.

Kentucky has spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Fisher Anderson, the No. 6 player in Tennessee, but it's not clear how much headway the 'Cats have made. He's down 21 spots in this edition of the rankings.

At last check, Wagner told Cats Illustrated that Kentucky and Notre Dame were the two schools recruiting him the hardest. Aamil, the brother of Ahmad Wagner, is down 22 spots in the rankings but still holding inside the top 200.