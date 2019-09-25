Statistical Analysis: What the numbers tell us about UK so far
We're only four games into the 2019 college football season, but Kentucky's statistical sample is actually very useful.The Wildcats have played two mid-majors and two of the tougher SEC games on it...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news