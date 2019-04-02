With the 2018-19 season and Kentucky's Elite Eight finish in the rear view mirror Cats Illustrated is taking some time to reflect on the year from a number of different vantage points. Here we're taking a look at Kentucky's season-long offensive analytics and how they compare to previous teams coached by Calipari in Lexington. This will be listed in multiple charts to account for as many offensive metrics as possible with accompanying analysis. In the first chart points per possession are listed and then the % rank for UK compared to the rest of the teams in the country for that season with 99% being the best possible rating.

UK's offensive analytics 2010-2019 Year Points Per Possession Transition PPP Half Court PPP Man Defense PPP Zone Defense PPP 2018-19 0.957 / 83% 1.119 / 87% 0.921 / 74% 0.912 / 70% 0.966 / 70% 2017-18 0.939 / 66% 1.067 / 63% 0.912 / 64% 0.901 / 60% 1.004 / 81% 2016-17 0.979 / 90% 1.109 / 80% 0.943 / 84% 0.944 / 87% 0.94 / 57% 2015-16 0.979 / 91% 1.057 / 57% 0.964 / 92% 0.958 / 92% 0.986 / 84% 2014-15 0.969 / 92% 1.173 / 96% 0.92 / 87% 0.92 / 88% 0.92 / 64% 2013-14 0.93 / 66% 1.07 / 57% 0.901 / 66% 0.894 / 66% 0.91 / 48% 2012-13 0.926 / 83% 1.071 / 64% 0.897 / 84% 0.886 / 80% 0.935 / 71% 2011-12 1.002 / 98% 1.16 / 90% 0.963 / 98% 0.964 / 98% 0.957 / 77% 2010-11 0.964 / 95% 1.122 / 82% 0.937 / 95% 0.921 / 93% 1.021 / 90% 2009-10 0.929 / 88% 1.069 / 67% 0.893 / 85% 0.875 / 85% 0.928 / 72%

- Each of John Calipari's first eight Kentucky teams fared better against man defense than against zones so that was a clear trend. However, last year Kentucky was better against zone than man and this year the Wildcats fared just as well against zone as against man. - The 2011-12 national championship team was Calipari's best against man-to-man defense. The team prior to that - the one that broke the Final Four drought - was the best against zone defenses. - This season's Kentucky team was well above average according to most offensive analytic measurements. However, it was not quite as elite offensively as some other Calipari teams. Overall it tied for seventh out of Calipari's 10 teams at UK to date in terms of where its overall efficiency (PPP) rated compared to the rest of the country and sixth in terms of points per possession. - This year's team was Kentucky's third worst under Calipari in terms of executing against man-to-man defense and in fact two of Calipari's three worst offenses against man defenses have come in the last two years. Two of Calipari's three worst Kentucky teams at executing in the halfcourt have been in the last two years as well. This year's team was, however, one of the Cal era's best teams in terms of converting transition opportunities. - Not listed in this chart: Kentucky's 2018-19 team was very good at executing plays after timeouts ranking in the top 85% of out of bounds plays from the baseline, in the top 90% of teams on out of bounds plays from the sideline, and in the 82% after timeouts.

Play Type Frequency and PPP 2010-2019 Year Spot Up Transition Post-Up Put Backs Cut 2018-19 27.4% 0.996 PPP 18.4% 1.119 10.1% 0.895 7.7% 1.106 7.5% 1.186 2017-18 23.5% 0.900 PPP 17.2% 1.067 6.7% 0.861 9% 1.096 7.3% 1.181 2016-17 25.5% 0.964 21.9% 1.109 7.8% 0.852 6.9% 1.062 7.7% 1.206 2015-16 23.6% 0.963 16.5% 1.057 5.7% 0.866 7.5% 1.17 8.8% 1.192 2014-15 22.9% 0.942 19.1 1.173 13.1% 0.881 8.7% 1.191 10.9% 1.234 2013-14 29.2% 0.911 17.3% 1.07 9.3% 0.806 10.7% 1.145 7.6% 1.208 2012-13 21.5% 0.923 16.7% 1.071 9.8% 0.781 8.4% 1.113 10.9% 1.291 2011-12 21.3% 0.996 19.7% 1.16 6.7% 0.904 9.6% 1.054 10.2% 1.205 2010-11 25.4% 1.045 14.8% 1.122 6% 0.833 7.7% 1.104 7.3% 1.223 2009-10 25.5% 0.948 20.2% 1.069 11.2% 0.975 10% 1.105 8.4% 1.132

- Kentucky's 35-3 team in 2009-10, Calipari's first season, actually ranked about average in most parts of its offense. The one thing that team did that made it more of an offensive juggernaut was post-ups. That team posted up more than all but one other Kentucky team ('14-15) and ranked in the top 97% of teams nationally on those plays. - This year's Kentucky team, powered by PJ Washington and Reid Travis, posted up more than all but two other Calipari teams ('10 and '15). This team was better on post up attempts on average than all but two other Calipari teams at Kentucky ('10 and '12). Kentucky had trended away from the post-up game from 2016-2018 largely because those teams were more guard-dominated than previous versions of Calipari Kentucky teams. - This year's version of the Wildcats relied more heavily on spot up shot attempts than all but one other team in the Calipari era. The 2013-14 team that went on the magical tournament run to the national championship game was the only team more dependant on spot up jumpers. - There is a strong case to be made that Kentucky's 2010-11 team was John Calipari's best offensive team at Kentucky. That team, led by Brandon Knight, Doron Lamb, Terrence Jones and Darius Miller, ranked higher in more things (transition, half court offense, various play types, etc) than any other UK team of the past ten years. - Not surprisingly the 2016-17 team led by De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo played at the fastest pace of any Calipari team. KenPom had already established that. The slowest UK team under Calipari? That '10-11 team, that was arguably Calipari's best offensive juggernaut. The 38-1 team got the next highest share of its points in transition, after the '16-17 team, and that platoon system led to the most efficient transition team in the Calipari era.

- The 2013-14 team got the greatest share of its points from put backs, largely because that's something Julius Randle and Dakari Johnson were quite proficient at. - The forgettable 2012-13 NIT team was actually Calipari's best team at cut plays. It ran those plays more often and was more efficient on cuts than any of his nine other Kentucky squads. That team lacked a post up game, was poor coming off screens and didn't execute pick and rolls well, however.

Play Type Frequence and PPP (cont) Year P&R Ball Handler Off Screen P&R Man Isolation Hand Off 2018-19 5.9% 0.721 PPP 5.2% 0.856 3.4% 0.867 3.1% 0.733 2.9% 0.798 2017-18 11% 0.907 PPP 4.6% 0.972 4% 1.000 4.4% 0.752 4.3% 0.769 2016-17 9% 0.773 5% 0.951 2.7% 1.114 4.9% 0.901 2.2% 0.764 2015-16 11.7% 0.90 4% 1.348 4.8% 1.036 7.8% 0.872 2.9% 0.729 2014-15 6.4% 0.755 3.4% 0.911 1.7% 0.824 4.7% 0.705 2% 0.695 2013-14 5.6% 0.778 1.8% 0.86 1.4% 1.163 7% 0.732 1.8% 0.75 2012-13 7.5% 0.721 3% 0.776 2.7% 1.09 6.2% 0.809 3.8% 0.958 2011-12 4.9% 0.875 3.3% 0.899 3.1% 1.176 8.1% 0.849 4.9% 1.037 2010-11 5.2% 0.848 3% 1.093 3.3% 0.989 13% 0.84 5.2% 0.795 2009-10 3.1% 0.691 1.5% 0.717 1.4% 0.955 7% 0.679 1.6% 0.78