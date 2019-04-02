How UK's 2018-19 offense compared to previous Calipari teams
With the 2018-19 season and Kentucky's Elite Eight finish in the rear view mirror Cats Illustrated is taking some time to reflect on the year from a number of different vantage points.
Here we're taking a look at Kentucky's season-long offensive analytics and how they compare to previous teams coached by Calipari in Lexington.
This will be listed in multiple charts to account for as many offensive metrics as possible with accompanying analysis.
In the first chart points per possession are listed and then the % rank for UK compared to the rest of the teams in the country for that season with 99% being the best possible rating.
|Year
|Points Per Possession
|Transition PPP
|Half Court PPP
|Man Defense PPP
|Zone Defense PPP
|
2018-19
|
0.957 / 83%
|
1.119 / 87%
|
0.921 / 74%
|
0.912 / 70%
|
0.966 / 70%
|
2017-18
|
0.939 / 66%
|
1.067 / 63%
|
0.912 / 64%
|
0.901 / 60%
|
1.004 / 81%
|
2016-17
|
0.979 / 90%
|
1.109 / 80%
|
0.943 / 84%
|
0.944 / 87%
|
0.94 / 57%
|
2015-16
|
0.979 / 91%
|
1.057 / 57%
|
0.964 / 92%
|
0.958 / 92%
|
0.986 / 84%
|
2014-15
|
0.969 / 92%
|
1.173 / 96%
|
0.92 / 87%
|
0.92 / 88%
|
0.92 / 64%
|
2013-14
|
0.93 / 66%
|
1.07 / 57%
|
0.901 / 66%
|
0.894 / 66%
|
0.91 / 48%
|
2012-13
|
0.926 / 83%
|
1.071 / 64%
|
0.897 / 84%
|
0.886 / 80%
|
0.935 / 71%
|
2011-12
|
1.002 / 98%
|
1.16 / 90%
|
0.963 / 98%
|
0.964 / 98%
|
0.957 / 77%
|
2010-11
|
0.964 / 95%
|
1.122 / 82%
|
0.937 / 95%
|
0.921 / 93%
|
1.021 / 90%
|
2009-10
|
0.929 / 88%
|
1.069 / 67%
|
0.893 / 85%
|
0.875 / 85%
|
0.928 / 72%
- Each of John Calipari's first eight Kentucky teams fared better against man defense than against zones so that was a clear trend. However, last year Kentucky was better against zone than man and this year the Wildcats fared just as well against zone as against man.
- The 2011-12 national championship team was Calipari's best against man-to-man defense. The team prior to that - the one that broke the Final Four drought - was the best against zone defenses.
- This season's Kentucky team was well above average according to most offensive analytic measurements. However, it was not quite as elite offensively as some other Calipari teams. Overall it tied for seventh out of Calipari's 10 teams at UK to date in terms of where its overall efficiency (PPP) rated compared to the rest of the country and sixth in terms of points per possession.
- This year's team was Kentucky's third worst under Calipari in terms of executing against man-to-man defense and in fact two of Calipari's three worst offenses against man defenses have come in the last two years. Two of Calipari's three worst Kentucky teams at executing in the halfcourt have been in the last two years as well. This year's team was, however, one of the Cal era's best teams in terms of converting transition opportunities.
- Not listed in this chart: Kentucky's 2018-19 team was very good at executing plays after timeouts ranking in the top 85% of out of bounds plays from the baseline, in the top 90% of teams on out of bounds plays from the sideline, and in the 82% after timeouts.
|Year
|Spot Up
|Transition
|Post-Up
|Put Backs
|Cut
|
2018-19
|
27.4%
0.996 PPP
|
18.4%
1.119
|
10.1%
0.895
|
7.7%
1.106
|
7.5%
1.186
|
2017-18
|
23.5%
0.900 PPP
|
17.2%
1.067
|
6.7%
0.861
|
9%
1.096
|
7.3%
1.181
|
2016-17
|
25.5%
0.964
|
21.9%
1.109
|
7.8%
0.852
|
6.9%
1.062
|
7.7%
1.206
|
2015-16
|
23.6%
0.963
|
16.5%
1.057
|
5.7%
0.866
|
7.5%
1.17
|
8.8%
1.192
|
2014-15
|
22.9%
0.942
|
19.1
1.173
|
13.1%
0.881
|
8.7%
1.191
|
10.9%
1.234
|
2013-14
|
29.2%
0.911
|
17.3%
1.07
|
9.3%
0.806
|
10.7%
1.145
|
7.6%
1.208
|
2012-13
|
21.5%
0.923
|
16.7%
1.071
|
9.8%
0.781
|
8.4%
1.113
|
10.9%
1.291
|
2011-12
|
21.3%
0.996
|
19.7%
1.16
|
6.7%
0.904
|
9.6%
1.054
|
10.2%
1.205
|
2010-11
|
25.4%
1.045
|
14.8%
1.122
|
6%
0.833
|
7.7%
1.104
|
7.3%
1.223
|
2009-10
|
25.5%
0.948
|
20.2%
1.069
|
11.2%
0.975
|
10%
1.105
|
8.4%
1.132
- Kentucky's 35-3 team in 2009-10, Calipari's first season, actually ranked about average in most parts of its offense. The one thing that team did that made it more of an offensive juggernaut was post-ups. That team posted up more than all but one other Kentucky team ('14-15) and ranked in the top 97% of teams nationally on those plays.
- This year's Kentucky team, powered by PJ Washington and Reid Travis, posted up more than all but two other Calipari teams ('10 and '15). This team was better on post up attempts on average than all but two other Calipari teams at Kentucky ('10 and '12).
Kentucky had trended away from the post-up game from 2016-2018 largely because those teams were more guard-dominated than previous versions of Calipari Kentucky teams.
- This year's version of the Wildcats relied more heavily on spot up shot attempts than all but one other team in the Calipari era. The 2013-14 team that went on the magical tournament run to the national championship game was the only team more dependant on spot up jumpers.
- There is a strong case to be made that Kentucky's 2010-11 team was John Calipari's best offensive team at Kentucky. That team, led by Brandon Knight, Doron Lamb, Terrence Jones and Darius Miller, ranked higher in more things (transition, half court offense, various play types, etc) than any other UK team of the past ten years.
- Not surprisingly the 2016-17 team led by De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Bam Adebayo played at the fastest pace of any Calipari team. KenPom had already established that. The slowest UK team under Calipari? That '10-11 team, that was arguably Calipari's best offensive juggernaut. The 38-1 team got the next highest share of its points in transition, after the '16-17 team, and that platoon system led to the most efficient transition team in the Calipari era.
- The 2013-14 team got the greatest share of its points from put backs, largely because that's something Julius Randle and Dakari Johnson were quite proficient at.
- The forgettable 2012-13 NIT team was actually Calipari's best team at cut plays. It ran those plays more often and was more efficient on cuts than any of his nine other Kentucky squads. That team lacked a post up game, was poor coming off screens and didn't execute pick and rolls well, however.
|Year
|P&R Ball Handler
|Off Screen
|P&R Man
|Isolation
|Hand Off
|
2018-19
|
5.9%
0.721 PPP
|
5.2%
0.856
|
3.4%
0.867
|
3.1%
0.733
|
2.9%
0.798
|
2017-18
|
11%
0.907 PPP
|
4.6%
0.972
|
4%
1.000
|
4.4%
0.752
|
4.3%
0.769
|
2016-17
|
9%
0.773
|
5%
0.951
|
2.7%
1.114
|
4.9%
0.901
|
2.2%
0.764
|
2015-16
|
11.7%
0.90
|
4%
1.348
|
4.8%
1.036
|
7.8%
0.872
|
2.9%
0.729
|
2014-15
|
6.4%
0.755
|
3.4%
0.911
|
1.7%
0.824
|
4.7%
0.705
|
2%
0.695
|
2013-14
|
5.6%
0.778
|
1.8%
0.86
|
1.4%
1.163
|
7%
0.732
|
1.8%
0.75
|
2012-13
|
7.5%
0.721
|
3%
0.776
|
2.7%
1.09
|
6.2%
0.809
|
3.8%
0.958
|
2011-12
|
4.9%
0.875
|
3.3%
0.899
|
3.1%
1.176
|
8.1%
0.849
|
4.9%
1.037
|
2010-11
|
5.2%
0.848
|
3%
1.093
|
3.3%
0.989
|
13%
0.84
|
5.2%
0.795
|
2009-10
|
3.1%
0.691
|
1.5%
0.717
|
1.4%
0.955
|
7%
0.679
|
1.6%
0.78
For three consecutive years, from the 2016-2018 seasons, Kentucky had come to rely fairly heavily on pick and roll plays and especially those that kept the ball in the handler's possession. That can be largely explained by the fact that the 2015-16 team had an excellent backcourt (Ulis, Murray), the 2017 team had Fox, and the 2018 team had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who came to excel in the P&R game. This year Kentucky moved almost completely away from pick and rolls as a main part of its offense for the same reason this team didn't play zone on defense: They weren't good at it.
- This year's Kentucky team also ran isolation plays less often than any other Calipari squad in Lexington. The team that ran isolation the most? 2010-11, with Knight, Jones and company. De'Aaron Fox made Kentucky more efficient on iso plays that year than any other team of the past decade however. That '10-11 team also ran hand off plays more than any other.
- This year's (2018-19) Kentucky team ran plays off screens more than any other. So it more frequently employed two play types - shots off screens and spot up attempts - than most others.
- The overall conclusion based on the analytics is that there are no obvious trends toward or away from certain playing styles during the Calipari era, but for the most part his teams reflect a common sense approach to building a system around personnel strengths. The teams with the best front lines (2010, 2012, 2015) relied more heavily on put backs, the teams with the most guard-dominated teams did what you would expect guard-dominated teams to do. There has been a real dip in productivity against zone defenses although there has been some improvement against that recently.