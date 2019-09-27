How UK players compare to their SEC peers through four games
One-third of the way through the season it's a good time to find out how various Kentucky football players stack up against their conference counterparts in various stat categories.We've already ch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news