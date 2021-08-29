How UK commits fared in Week 2

Last week a handful of Kentucky football commitments were in action on Friday or Saturday night.

This week, most of them were and as usual we're rounding up the results.

Keaten and Destin Wade were two of the top performers among UK commitments during Week 1 but their second week game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit will be back in action this coming week.

Treyveon Longmire's Corbin (Ky.) team is now 2-0 after a 45-0 win against Whitley County over the weekend. Longmire had a 70-yard touchdown reception as the game's first touchdown in the first quarter.

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin's Charlestown (Ind.) team is now 0-2 after a 41-20 loss to Brownstown Central. However, Goodwin did not play in the game due to a suspension following a controversial "kicking" call in the previous week.

OL Grant Bingham's Johnson Central team was supposed to take on Lexington Catholic but had to give up that contest because of COVID protocol.

TE Josh Kattus and his Archbishop Moeller squad from Cincinnati is now 2-0 after Friday night's 42-28 win against Chaminade-Julienne on the road.

Austin (Tex.) Akins and UK OL commit Nikolas Hall won their season opener against Elgin 27-0 on Friday evening.

Boyle County (Ky.) and UK specialist commit Jackson Smith dropped to 1-1 with a 35-28 loss to Lexington Christian Academy on Saturday.

Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb and UK DB commit Andre Stewart evened their record at 1-1 with a 40-21 win against Milton on Friday. According to the AJC, UK OLB target Joshua Josephs had three tackles for loss and Milton was only able to muster 247 yards of total offense.

UK DB commit Alex Afari and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West followed up their loss to Cincinnati (Ohio) St Xavier with a win, 45-7, over West Clermont on Friday.

Tylertown (Miss.) defeated Copiah-Lincoln Community College, storming back from more than three touchdowns behind to win 46-30. UK WR commit Jordan Anthony hails from Tylertown and his teammate, former UK WR target and Ole Miss commitment Jeremiah Dillon led the way with 84 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and a punt return for a score.