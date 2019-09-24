How UK and USC starters ranked as high school recruits
If you're one of those people who believe South Carolina has been overrated a tad in recent years, the Gamecocks' recruiting efforts are one possible explanation for why.Check out how UK and South ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news