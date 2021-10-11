How UK and UGA starters ranked as high school recruits
Take a look at how projected Kentucky and Georgia starters ranked as high school recruits with a matchup of unbeaten teams set to go down in Athens this weekend...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news