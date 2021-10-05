How UK and LSU starters ranked as high school recruits
Each week Cats Illustrated compares the recruiting rankings of Kentucky starters to those of the competition.LSU is on deck and the Tigers have plenty of talent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news