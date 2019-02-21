How solid is Richie Leonard after landing several Power Five offers?
Ever since Richie Leonard committed to Kentucky one word seems to keep coming up as a theme in his recruitment: Loyalty. If you follow Leonard or family on Twitter, they are quick to remind people ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news