How should we feel about UK's roster changes to date?
Roster news has been popping off right and left for Kentucky since the end of the regular season but especially since the Wildcats defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl and the offseason began in earnes...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news