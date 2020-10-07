How projected Mississippi State starters ranked as recruits
Each week Cats Illustrated takes a look at the projected starters for Kentucky's opponent from the point of view of where they ranked as recruits.Here's how that looks for Mississippi State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news