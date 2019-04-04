Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-04 22:47:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How Nate Sestina impacts the roster

F5zrvrpvwt9g6omzzvsq
Nate Sestina is Kentucky's newest addition
https://twitter.com
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated.com
Staff Writer

College basketball recruiting is a very fluid proposition. It is a twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week business for 365 days out of the year. But there was one thing I learned when I joined Ca...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}