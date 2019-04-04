How Nate Sestina impacts the roster
College basketball recruiting is a very fluid proposition. It is a twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week business for 365 days out of the year. But there was one thing I learned when I joined Ca...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news