How much difference can one player make?
Football may be the ultimate team sport but one great player can still tip the scales. He can make a good team great, or an average team good. Great individual talent shows up in explosive plays, t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news