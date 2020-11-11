CatsIllustrated - How Kentucky players are faring in the NFL

The NFL regular season is halfway to the finish line and that's a good place to stop and check in on how former Kentucky players in the league are faring for the season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are only 1-7 after losing to the 2-6 Houston Texans over the weekend, and second-year player Josh Allen is having a much more quiet season than he did a year ago as a rookie. Through eight games Allen has 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Allen had 10.5 sacks a year ago. But in his defense, he has only played six games and missed some time with a knee injury. The Jaguars have fewer sacks than any other team in the NFL so the coaching staff is hoping he can have a strong second half.

Those struggling Texans have benefited from the presence of Randall Cobb and his 33 receptions, 393 yards, and two touchdowns.

Lonnie Johnson has 22 tackles including a season-high six in Houston's win against Jacksonville last weekend.

The Pittsburgh Steelers employ former Wildcat players Bud Dupree, Benny Snell, and now Avery Williamson.

Dupree is having the best season of any of those players with 20 total tackles and six sacks for the 8-0 Steelers. He has also forced two fumbles.

Snell has 47 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. But 113 of those yards came in the season opener. Snell has not rushed for 20 yards in a game since. However, he has touchdowns in two of Pittsburgh's last three games.

Formerly of the Jets, Williamson was just traded to the Steelers. He has 59 tackles and an interception through eight games.

Former Kentucky safety Mike Edwards has eight tackles and two interceptions for the 6-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has 67 return yards on those picks, as well as a fumble recovery which he returned for 31 yards. He also has four passes defended.

Corey Peters has 14 tackles and two sacks for the 5-3 Arizona Cardinals.

Former Kentucky standout Za'Darius Smith beats Dupree in the sack category -- barely. He's got seven and 28 total tackles for the 6-2 Green Bay Packers. He also has two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles on the season.

Danny Trevathan is doing his usual thing for the Chicago Bears, which are 5-4: 56 tackles.